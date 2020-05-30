Thondaman's body taken to the Kotagala Ceylon Workers' Congress headquarters

The body of late Ceylon Workers Congress leader Arumugam Thondaman is to be taken to the Ceylon Workers Congress headquarters in Kotagala today.

The remains have been placed at his residence at Wawanthan Estate, Ramboda, Kothmale.

His body was airlifted to Gampola yesterday morning.

A group of former Parliamentarians arrived at the Gampola grounds to receive the body airlifted by the Air Force MI 17 helicopter.

Later, the procession carrying the body reached the house at around 1 pm.

The funeral will take place at Hatton - Norwood - Thondaman Stadium on the 31st of this month with state patronage.