Government+Printer+to+make+internal+system+efficient

The Government Printer has commenced a program to make the internal affairs effective with the Elections Secretariat informing the Government Press to be ready for the printing of ballot papers for the General Election.



Government Printer Gangani Liyanage stated that with the coronavirus pandemic currently only one third of its employees report to work. However, measures will be taken to bring in all the employees as needed.



Earlier it had been decided to postpone the printing of ballot papers with the coronavirus pandemic.



However, the Elections Secretariat has informed the Government Printing Office to be ready for the printing of ballot papers after the verdict on the petitions filed in the Supreme Court.



Accordingly, the Government Printer stated that they are preparing for it by obtaining the necessary papers.



Meanwhile, Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the present statutory functions are being carried out.