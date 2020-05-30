Supreme+Court+meet+on+a+Saturday+for+the+first+time+in+history+

For the first time in the history of the judiciary, the Supreme Court will convene today on a saturday for hearing.



This is for several cases that could not be called for nearly two months because of the coronavirus.



Our correspondent stated that the Supreme Court is usually called only for weekdays and accordingly, this is an important event in the history of the judiciary.



The Supreme Court's website has included information in this regard and accordingly several fundamental rights petitions, appeals and writ petitions are to be called today.



Our court reporter stated that the deadline for calling these petitions is today.