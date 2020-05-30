සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Worldwide coronavirus patients exceed six million while President Trump reiterates that they will pull out of WHO

Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 10:06

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections have exceeded six million while the death toll has reached 366,000.

104,500 deaths have been reported from the United States with 1,793,000 people infected with coronavirus in the country.

Brazil has a total of 468,000 infected people, and the number of coronavirus deaths is close to 28,000.

India is now ranked 9th among the most affected countries for coronavirus in the world with over 173,000 infections and 4980 deaths.

Meanwhile, during a press conference at the White House yesterday, US President Donald Trump again threatened the World Health Organization.

He said that the World Health Organization of the United Nations is acting as a puppet of China.

President Trump reaffirms his decision to withdraw US ties with the World Health Organization (WHO) and to suspend funding for it.

President Trump has called for the reform of the World Health Organization in 30 days, in return for the US providing $ 450 million a year.

However, since President Trump came to power, he has sought to prioritize America and have been questioning the values ​​promoted by the UN.

He worked to remove the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council, UNESCO, the United Nations Convention on Climate Change and the nuclear agreement with Iran.

