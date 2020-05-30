Cyber-attack+on+Bureau+of+Foreign+Employment+and+Ministry+of+Public+Administration+websites+by+Pro+LTTE+Tamil+Eelam+Cyber+Force+team+

Public Administration Ministry website and the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau website has come under cyber attack by a group identified as the Tamil Eelam Cyber Force.
Sri Lanka Air Force Information Technology Unit confirmed the cyber attack was carried out by a group called pro-Tamil Eelam Cyber Force.
Earlier the pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm launched a similar cyber attack on hirunews.lk on the 18th.
Sri Lanka Air Force Information Technology Unit confirmed the cyber attack was carried out by a group called pro-Tamil Eelam Cyber Force.
Earlier the pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm launched a similar cyber attack on hirunews.lk on the 18th.