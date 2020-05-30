Two+UN+peacekeepers+in+Mali+die+of+the+coronavirus

Two UN peacekeepers in Mali have died of the coronavirus.



Nearly 100,000 UN peacekeepers have been deployed in 15 conflict-affected areas around the world, and this is the first time any of them have died due to the Covid Nineteen virus.



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez said two peacekeepers from Cambodia and El Salvador had died of the coronavirus.



Also, 137 UN peacekeepers have been infected with the coronavirus, 90 of them in Mali.