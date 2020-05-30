173+persons+arrested+for+violating+curfew

A total of 173 persons have been arrested for violating curfew between 10 pm yesterday and 4 am today.



Police Media Division stated that 53 vehicles have also been taken into custody during the period.



From March 20 to date, 66,835 people have been arrested for violating curfew and 18,831 vehicles have been taken into police custody.



Meanwhile, 132 persons have been arrested in the country for violating the Quarantine Act.



A total of 912 persons have been arrested for violating the Quarantine Act from the 26th.