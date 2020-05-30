Shooting+near+the+Mirrissa+Harbour+

One person was injured and admitted to the Matara Hospital following a shooting which took place this morning near the Weligama-Mirissa Fisheries Harbor.



Our correspondent stated that the shooting had been carried out by two persons who arrived on a motorbike while waiting in front of a tea kiosk near the Fisheries Harbor.



The wounded man had entered a nearby house and the suspects who followed him had shot him again.



When the police arrived, the villagers had caught one suspect and handed him over to the police when the suspects attempted to flee with their motorbike.



The Weligama Police are conducting further investigations.