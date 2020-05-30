European+countries+as+well+as+South+Korea+collect+the+Remedicivir+antiviral+drug

It is reported that many European countries as well as South Korea are taking steps to collect the Remedicivir antiviral drug which has seen successful results after administering to coronavirus infected patients.

However, it is the company producing the drug has not yet obtained regulatory approval from the respective countries.

The US Drug Regulatory Authority recently approved Remedicivir for the treatment of new coronavirus infections.

The American company that manufactures the drug said it was ready to donate 1.5 million doses of Remedicavir to a total of 140,000 patients.

However, no specific treatment or vaccine for coronavirus infection has yet been produced.