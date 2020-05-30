Websites that were subjected to a cyber attack by pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber ​​Arm, being restored

The Sri Lanka Air Force's Information Technology Unit stated that the relevant sectors have been informed to restore the Ministry of Public Administration websites which have been hampered by a cyber attack
Public Administration Ministry website and the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau website came under cyber attack this morning by a group identified as the Tamil Eelam Cyber Force.
Sri Lanka Air Force Information Technology Unit confirmed the cyber attack was carried out by a group called pro-Tamil Eelam Cyber Force.
Earlier the pro LTTE Tamil Eelam Cyber Arm launched a similar cyber attack on hirunews.lk on the 18th.
