Discussion+on+health+recommendations+for+election

A discussion was held at the Election Commission yesterday to look into the health recommendations for the election campaign.



Among them were the Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya, Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Lakshman Gamlath and several high ranking police officers.



Director General of the Elections Commission Saman Sri Rathnayaka stated that the discussion at this meeting was about the health recommendations that should be implemented when operating the election law.



It has been discussed at length how to set up polling centers, maintain election offices and distribute ballot papers in accordance with health recommendations.



The health authorities are to submit their recommendations to the Elections Commission within the next few days.