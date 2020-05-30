Arumugam Thondaman's body is being taken to the Ceylon Workers Congress headquarters

The body of late Ceylon Workers Congress leader Arumugam Thondaman is being taken to the Ceylon Workers Congress headquarters in Kotagala.



The procession carrying his body, from his residence at Wawantan Estate, Ramboda, Kotmale, left at around 11.00 am this morning.



The procession will take the body of the late Arumugam Thondaman to the Ceylon Workers Congress headquarters at Kotagala via Nuwara Eliya Town, Nanu Oya, Lidula and Talawakele.



Our correspondent stated that the vehicle procession will arrive at the Workers Congress headquarters this afternoon.



The funeral will take place tomorrow afternoon at the Hatton-Norwood-Thondaman Stadium under state patronage.