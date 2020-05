Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that an in-depth investigation should be carried out in to the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Prime Minister expressed these views after having engaged in religious observances at the sacred Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy this morning.

He also called on the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero and Chief Prelate of the Asgiri Chapter Most Venerable Warakapola Sri Gnanarathana Thero.