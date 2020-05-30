Jayalaitha's wealth to a journalist

Madras High Court on Friday declared Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Madhavan and her brother Deepak as legal heirs of the late Chief Minister to inherit her ancestral and properties.



Jayalalithaa Jayaram, who was serving as the Chief Minister of the state of Tamil Nadu for a long time died on December 5, 2016.

Accordingly, Deepa Madhavan and her brother Deepak have received this inheritance.

Deepa Madhavan is the daughter of Jayalalithaa Jayaram's elder brother.

She holds a Master's Degree in Journalism from the University of Madras and Madurai and holds a Master's Degree in International Journalism from Cardiff University in Wales.

According to the Madras court's judgment, Deepa Madhavan will be granted a Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden, a mansion, as well as a 1,000-acre estate and a vineyard in Hyderabad.

Jayalalithaa owned more than 21 kilos of gold as well as movable and immovable property estaimted to be worth over one billion rupees.