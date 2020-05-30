Rains+to+several+areas+in+the+afternoon+

The Department of Meteorology stated that south-west monsoon condition is gradually establishing over the country.



Showers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Southern provinces.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district after 02.00 p.m.



Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times over the island.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.