506+cases+of+coronavirus+reported+in+Singapore+in+the+past+24+hours+

In the last 24 hours, 506 people have been identified to have been infected with the coronavirus virus in Singapore and the total number of infected cases have increased to 34,366.



The Singapore Health Minister said most of them were migrant workers.



Coronavirus deaths reamin low with only 23 reported in Singapore.



Meanwhile, 557 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Indonesia.



The total number of infected persons in the country is 25,773, and with the 53 newly reported coronavirus deaths the total for reported deaths is now 1573.