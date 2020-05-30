375+suspects+arrested+in+the+Western+Province+

375 suspects have been arrested in a special raid carried out in the Western Province between 6.00am yesterday to 5.00am today.
More than 457 grams of heroin were seized and a large quantity of illicit liquor and cannabis were seized, according to the Western Province Senior DIG's Office.
A 32-year-old suspect was arrested in the Kohuwala area with 154 grams of heroin.
