President+Gotabhaya+Rajapaksa+participates+in+the+religious+ceremonies+held+at+the+historic+Somawathi+Temple

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has participated in the religious ceremonies held at the historic Somawathi Temple in Polonnaruwa.



According to the President's Media Division, these religious rituals were held this morning for the benefit of the people and the country.



President has visited the Somawathi Viharaya and received blessings of the Chief Incumbent of the temple Ven. Hamune Sri Sumangala Thera .



The President also participated in a 'Kapruk Pooja' for Somawathi 'Se Radun'.



Somawathi sacred area is often flooded.



The President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa also opened the helicopter yard built to use in the event of disaster.