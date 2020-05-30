Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,561

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,561 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health
Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 16:31
