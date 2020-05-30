Former President Maithripala Sirisena pays his last respects to the late Minister Arumugam Thondaman (Video)

Former President Maithripala Sirisena paid his last respects to the late Minister Arumugam Thondaman.



This was at his house at Wowden Estate, Ramboda, Kotmale.



After Hindu ceremonies , the remains were placed at the Ceylon Workers Congress Foundation office in Kotagala for public respect.



Ceylon Workers Congress leader Arumugam Thondaman died of a heart attack on the 26th.



He was 55 years old at the time of his death.



The funeral of the late Arumugam Thondaman will take place tomorrow (31st) at the Norwood Thondaman Stadium under state patronage.



