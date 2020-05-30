Danger+of+floods+is+diminishing+

The Department of Irrigation states that as the water level of the rivers that were increasing with the torrential rains, are now receding. the flood threat is also therefore diminishing.



The alerts were issued around the rivers Kelani, Kalu, Gin, Nilwala rivers as well as several small rivers including Attanagalu Oya.



Meanwhile, the Met Department forecasts that the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North Western and Southern provinces will experience showers during the next 36 hours due to the Southwest monsoon.