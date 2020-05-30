Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,563

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

So far five positive patients have been identified today and all of them are from the Navy.

The country total has increased to 1,563 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-29 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,563

Recovered and discharged – 781

Patients under medical care – 772

New Cases for the day – 05*

Observation in Hospitals – 55

Total Deaths – 10

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 62,208