5+teams+deployed+in+search+of+the+group+that+assaulted+Mihintale+MP

Police says that 5 teams have been deployed to investigate into the assault carried out on an SLPP member of the Mihintale Pradeshiya Sabha.

Initial police investigations have revealed that 8 members of the Pradeshiya Sabha are connected to the assault.

However the group has fled the area and investigations are underway to arrest the group.

The assault was carried out following a heated argument which occurred during the monthly meeting of the Mihintale Pradeshiya Sabha.

According to our correspondent SLPP member of the Mihintale Pradeshiya Sabha Upali Ananda who sustained injuries in the assault is currently receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura teaching hospital.