Island+wide+curfew+will+be+imposed+at+10+pm+today

Island wide curfew will be imposed at 10.00 pm today and will be in effect until 4.00 am on Monday 1st June.

Curfew will be effective from Monday, June 01st to Wednesday, June 3rd only between 10.00pm to 4.00am daily.

Curfew will be in force island-wide again on Thursday, June 4th and Friday, June 5th.

The president's media division noted that thereafter commencing from Saturday the 6th of June, curfew will be in effect only from 10.00 pm to 4.00 am.

Meanwhile curfew is in effect in the Nuwara-eliya district throughout today in order to maintain social distancing.