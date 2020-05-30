Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,566

Three (03) more returnees from overseas have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

So far eight (08) positive patients have been identified today and five of them are from the Navy and three are returnees from overseas.

The country total has increased to 1,566 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-30 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,566

Recovered and discharged – 781

Patients under medical care – 775

New Cases for the day – 08*

Observation in Hospitals – 55



Total Deaths – 10

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 62,208