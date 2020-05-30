සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three families closely associated with an Army officer in Horana quarantined - Army officer confirmed for coronavirus infection

Saturday, 30 May 2020 - 20:04

The number of patients who have recovered from Covid 19, or coronavirus, has now risen to 781, with 27 discharged from hospitals today.

Today, 8 new cases were reported, and the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 1566.

Meanwhile, the Navy stated that the number of Navy personnel who have recovered from the Corona virus has risen to 388.

Another 773 patients infected with the virus are receiving treatment in hospitals.

Meanwhile, Madurawala Health Officer Erandi Kularatne stated that the family and three close associates of an Army officer residing in Kandena, area in Horana, was sent to quarantine after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Four shops that the Army officer had visited in Horana have been closed and about 30 employees have been quarantined.

The army officer had returned home from duty at the Katunayake airport and later reported back to work and was diagnosed for the virus.

In the meantime, with the Navy member who was staying at the Gafoor building on Sir Baron Jayatilake Mawatha, Colombo Fort has been infected with coronavirus, PCR tests have been carried out by the Colombo Municipal Council today for people in the area.

Meanwhile, 286 Sri Lankans who arrived in the island from Melbourne, Australia have been sent to quarantine centers.

Also, a video has been circulated on social media stating that Sri Lankan doctors in Oman are facing many problems due to the expiration of their tenure.

When inquired by Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Oman, Amir Ajmal, he said that about one thousand people have already registered through the embassy to return to Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan Ambassador in Oman stated that about 400 of them including doctors have been placed on a special priority list and they are ready to send them back to Sri Lanka as soon as the opportunity arises.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Bahrain has taken steps to provide Sri Lankans living in Bahrain with dry rations and essentials.

Yet another group of young people living in Bahrain have released another video on social media regarding their difficulties.

