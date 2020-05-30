There+are+two+ways+to+obtain+voter+registration+information+for+admission+of+students+to+grade+one

The Elections Commission has informed the public to refrain from going to the District Election Offices to obtain voter registration information for the admission of Grade 1 students to schools next year.



According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Education recently, the registration can be confirmed from the voter registration list of 5 years.



Accordingly, information about the electoral register that is required to complete applications for admission of children to schools can be obtained from the Grama Niladhari or by visiting the Election Commission website and specifying the National Identity Card number.



The Election Commission also stated that this decision was taken due to coronavirus risk.