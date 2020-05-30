Air India’s flight bound for Russia forced to return after the pilot was tested positive for coronavirus

An Air India’s flight that was bound for Russia with no passengers on board was forced to return after it was discovered that the pilot has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Delhi-Moscow Airbus A-320 flight returned midway from over Uzbekistan after ground team in India realised that they had misread the test report as negative in the pre-flight checks. The pilot also reportedly took ill during the flight.

Only the crew was on board, around 6 people and all of them have been sent in for quarantine.

It has been reported that Air India will be sending another aircraft to Moscow ti bring the Indians that was due to arrive from Moscow.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating further into the incident.

Air India has been operating hundreds of flights under ‘Vande Bharat’ mission initiated to repatriate Indians.





