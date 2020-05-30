Dewanagala sacred area that is being converted into a human settlement area (Video)

A sinister attempt to inhabit and create a human settlement area of the sacred Devanagala temple land by illegal acquisitions have been reported to the CIA Hiru news team.

During the CIA investigation it was revealed that this attempt was similar to the destruction of the surrounding areas in Wilpattu, where land was cleared for human settlement.

The Hiru CIA continued to reveal during the past few days about the organized racket of converting paddy lands in Dewanagala sacred area by filling them illegally.

In addition, there is an intensive process to completely colonize the 72-acre area at the bottom of the rock at Dewanagala.

This is in the backdrop of not even having the basic facilities for a human settlement in the area.

When observing the area, it can be seen that the attempt is similar to the plunder of land in the vicinity of Wilpattu for the construction of small houses.