ETI depositors ask for their interest to be paid (Video)

The ETI Depositors Protection Association requests the interest on their deposits that was paid by the Central Bank to be continued until the final decision is given from the court.

They made this request while speaking to the media at the Supreme Court Complex this morning while attending for a matter with regard to their case regarding the ETI financial fraud.

The ETI Depositors Protection Association came to court this morning to appear for their Fundamental Rights petition filed in the Supreme Court, against Eighteen parties, including the ETI Finance Company who are named as respondents.

However, due to the existing Covid 19 risk, only lawyers were allowed to enter the Supreme Court today and the ETI depositors remained in front of the court complex until the trial was over.