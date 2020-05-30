Kotikawatte residents engage in a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land (Video)

Residents of the area staged a silent protest against the reclamation of a marshy land in the Vivekarama area belonging to the Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabhas.

Residents in the area stated that these land fillings have been undertaken according to personal needs of politicians.

The residents say that this marshy land of about four and a half acres was a fertile paddy field previously.

This paddy field has been neglected and then become a marshy land which has been a great help to control floods in the area.

Residents in the area complain that politicians of the previous good governance government had taken steps to fill the land in order to partition and sell the land.

They stated that as a result that roads are inundated even during a light shower.