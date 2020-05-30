Twenty-Seven (27) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,593

Twenty-Seven (27) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
So far 35 positive patients have been identified today.
The country total has increased to 1,593 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-30 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,593
Recovered and discharged – 781
Patients under medical care – 802
New Cases for the day – 33*
Observation in Hospitals – 55
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 62,208