Twenty (20) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,613

Twenty (20) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

So far 55 positive patients have been identified today.

The country total has increased to 1,593 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-30 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,613

Recovered and discharged – 781

Patients under medical care – 822

New Cases for the day – 55*

Observation in Hospitals – 55

Total Deaths – 10

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 62,208