Rains+to+several+areas+in+the+afternoon+

The Department of Meteorology states that the Southwestern monsoon is gradually establishing across the island.
Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North Western and Southern provinces and in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Polonnaruwa District.
The Department of Meteorology announces that the speed of wind across the island may increase up to 40kmph at times.
