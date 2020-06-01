The+person+who+was+shot+at+Maligawatte+connected+to+the+underworld+

It has been revealed that the person who is receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital from f the Maligawatta - Laksetha Sevana apartment complex has had links with organized crime gang members.

The man, 35-year-old Abdul Rauf, was seriously injured in the shooting that took place last afternoon.

Police investigations have revealed that he had been taken to the 10th floor by a group of people and has been shot. He lives on the first floor of the apartment complex.

It is reported that he was in contact with the murdered Mamasmi and members of an organized crime gang called Bhaiya, who is now believed to have fled to India.

He was also shot by a person in 2018, but he was not injured.

The police and the STF conducted a search operation in the area to search for the men involved in the shooting.