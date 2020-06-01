Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death

US President Donald Trump yesterday, vowed to stop “mob violence,” as he condemned riots that have broken out amid what originally were protests across the country in response to Minneapolis man George Floyd’s death in police custody earlier this week.



The president called Floyd’s death a “tragedy” and said “it should never have happened.”



The president went on to say that he understands the “pain” that people feel, and said his administration “supports the right of peaceful protesters and they hear their pleas,” but said much of “what they are seeing on the streets of their cities has nothing to do with justice or peace.