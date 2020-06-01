Today is the International Anti-Tobacco Day.



This year's theme is "Preventing the Tobacco Addiction of the Future Generations."



Smoking has become a serious challenge in all parts of the world. The World Health Organization estimates that 8 million people die each year from various diseases caused by smoking.



More than one million people who do not smoke directly are at risk due to exposure to smoking.



The World Health Organization says that the world is facing a challenge with more and more children over the age of 13 starting to smoke.



Sri Lanka is also facing this risk, however, community health specialist Uppala Amarasinghe stated that with coronavirus smokers have a great chance to stop smoking.