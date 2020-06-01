සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Today is the International Anti-Tobacco Day

Sunday, 31 May 2020 - 9:13

Today is the International Anti-Tobacco Day.

This year's theme is "Preventing the Tobacco Addiction of  the Future Generations."

Smoking has become a serious challenge in all parts of the world. The World Health Organization estimates that 8 million people die each year from various diseases caused by smoking.

More than one million people who do not smoke directly are at risk due to exposure to smoking.

The World Health Organization says that the world is facing a challenge with more and more children over the age of 13 starting to smoke.

Sri Lanka is also facing this risk, however, community health specialist Uppala Amarasinghe stated that with coronavirus smokers have a great chance to stop smoking.
Monday, 01 June 2020 - 1:34

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,633 according to the latest... Read More

Monday, 01 June 2020 - 1:41

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa paid his last respects to the late Marshal Perera, former Governor of the Eastern Province, the father of former MP Dilan... Read More

Monday, 01 June 2020 - 1:40

Residents in the area staged a protest alleging that the Anuradhapura -Kirikkulam garbage disposal site was not maintained properly.The protestors dispersed... Read More



