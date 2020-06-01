Former UNP MP Ravi Karunanayake says that legal action has been taken against those who gave nominations outside the party.



He was speaking to the media following a program held at the Bellanwila Temple yesterday.



The Chief Incumbent of the Bellanwila Raja Maha Viharaya Ven. Bellanwila Dhammaratana Thero said that it was not appropriate to postpone elections under the guise of coronavirus.