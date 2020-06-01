370,870 coronavirus deaths, worldwide

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections has risen to 6,153,379, with 370,870 deaths.

United States has the highest reported deaths 105,557 and the highest number of reported infections in the world with 1,816,820 cases.

Brazil has the second highest number of infected cases which is now close to 500,000.

Brazil, the epicenter of Latin America's coronavirus pandemic has recorded 28,834 deaths.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in India increased by more than 8,000 yesterday, with a total of 181,827 cases reported.

Coronavirus deaths in India have risen to 5,185 with the 200 deaths reported yesterday.

The Government of India has decided to extend the Covid 19 restriction until June 30.

However, restrictions will continue to be relaxed in areas where the spread of the virus is minimal, and restaurants, hotels, shopping centers and religious sites will be open to the public from the 8th.