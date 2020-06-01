1,727 PCR tests performed yesterday

The Health Promotion Bureau says that 63,935 PCR tests used to identify coronavirus infections have been carried out so far in the country.

1,727 PCR tests were performed yesterday.

According to the Health Promotion Bureau, there are 1,620 coronavirus infections reported in the country and 781 have been recovered completely.

829 people are still receiving treatment in hospitals. The Government Information Department stated that the seven persons who were last reported yesterday were from Qatar and had been sent to the Ampara Quarantine Center.