India+to+reopen+in+stages+amidst+the+growing+number+of+Coronavirus+cases

India has decided to extend the restrictions imposed for the Covid 19 global pandemic until June 30.

These stringent limits have been implemented since March 25.

However, the Government of India has announced that the process of restoring the normal life of the people in areas where the spread of the virus is minimal, will continue.

Accordingly, shops, hotels, restaurants and religious sites will be open to the public from June 8.

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a number of new guidelines for reopening the country in several stages.

India is planning to open schools and universities from July.

The number of coronavirus infections in India has exceeded 180,000 and there are more than 5,000 coronavirus deaths.