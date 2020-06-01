US+President+Donald+Trump+postpones+the+G-7+summit

US President Donald Trump has decided to postpone the G-7 summit, which represents the world's most advanced and most powerful capitalist countries.

In Washington, he said that the conference is expected to be held in September and he is looking forward to a broaden the representation beyond the G-7 team.

Russia, South Korea, Australia and India are also invited to attend the next convention.

Earlier, it was planned to hold the annual G-7 team summit in the US next month, including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.