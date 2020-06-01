Two+arrested+for+possession+of+firearms+and+a+hand+grenade

Two persons have been arrested in Wellampitiya with two firearms and a hand grenade.



The raid was conducted by Wellampitiya Police yesterday afternoon.



A locally manufactured firearm, a T56 bullet, a revolver manufactured overseas and a live hand grenade were also recovered.



It has been revealed that the two suspects were wanted in connection for a shooting of a van parked in front of a house in Salemulla area in Kolonnawa on the 25th and for an attempted murder.



The suspects, aged between 25 and 31, are residents of the Kolonnawa area.



They are to be produced at the Aluthkade Magistrate's Court today and the Wellampitiya Police are conducting further investigations.