Man stabbed to death in Ambalantota (Video)

A person has been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon in the Bogaha Junction at Rotawala in Ambalantota.
The victim who was killed last night was a 35 year old resident of the Rotawala Bogaha Junction area.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that he had been murdered near his home over a private dispute.
No arrests have been made so far and Ambalantota police are conducting further investigations.
