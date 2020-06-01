Father and a daughter injured after a wild elephant attacks a three wheeler (Video)

A father and a daughter were injured when an elephant attacked a three wheeler they were travelling in the Poonawa area in Medawachchiya.

According to our correspondent, the three-wheeler traveling from Poonawa to Medawachchiya last evening was attacked by a wild elephant in the jungle.

The injured have been admitted to the Medawachchiya Hospital.

Residents point out that wild elephants are passing through the Poonawa area on the Jaffna Kandy main road in the afternoons.

They also stated that several people have died after they were attacked by wild elephants in the area.

Residents of the area claimed that despite repeated requests to build a protective elephant fence on the boundary that elephants travel, they have not received a proper response.