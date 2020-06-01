Curfew+in+several+cities+in+USA+due+to+protests

Curfew in several cities in the US has been imposed following violent protests over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a white police officer.



The protests erupted in about 30 cities, including Chicago and Los Angeles, and many protests were held in New York, Miami, Atlanta and Georgia.



Steps were also being taken to evacuate crowds around the White House in Washington, and police in Los Angeles used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters.



The Trump administration has taken steps to deploy National Guard personnel to the state of Minnesota where the crisis began.