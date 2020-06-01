Four+policemen+including+a+sergeant+have+been+arrested+in+connection+with+a+death+threat

Four policemen including a sergeant of the Hambantota police have been arrested in connection with a death threat.
The police stated that a person attached to the Mahaweli Authority in the Siyambalakatuwa area in Angunakolapelessa has been threatened with death by a police sergeant and a group.
The van used by the suspects has also been taken into police custody.
