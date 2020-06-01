Police search for son who killed his father with an axe (Video)

Police have commenced investigations to find a son who fled after killing his father by attacking with an axe.

The victim was a 53-year-old father of six children in the 50 Acres area in Attanakadawala.

The wife of the deceased had told the police that her husband would come home drunk and beat her and her children daily.

She had told police that her husband, who had been drinking heavily last night, had assaulted her and his children and chased them out of the house at which point the second son had attacked the father and fled the area.

Bakamuna Police are conducting further investigations.