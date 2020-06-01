The+Chinese+vaccine+against+the+Covid+19+virus+to+be+tested+in+Britain

Chinese scientists say there is a 99 percent chance that the vaccine they developed against the Covid 19 virus will be successful.



The Coronavirus vaccine, developed by a biotechnology company based in Beijing, is currently undergoing Phase 2 trials and over 1,000 volunteers have agreed to participate.



It is also said that part of the Phase 3 trials will be conducted in the UK.



The vaccine, known as coronavac, has been shown to build immunity in monkeys against the coronavirus.