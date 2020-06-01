Sri Lanka loses 37,500 overseas jobs due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

A recent research has shown that Sri Lanka may have lost nearly 37,500 overseas jobs as at today due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several other are hoping to return to the country while in April 2019, about 15,000 workers had left their overseas jobs.
Sunday, 31 May 2020 - 12:55
A recent research has shown that Sri Lanka may have lost nearly 37,500 overseas jobs as at today due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several other are hoping to return to the country while in April 2019, about 15,000 workers had left their overseas jobs.
Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,633 according to the latest... Read More
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa paid his last respects to the late Marshal Perera, former Governor of the Eastern Province, the father of former MP Dilan... Read More
Residents in the area staged a protest alleging that the Anuradhapura -Kirikkulam garbage disposal site was not maintained properly.The protestors dispersed... Read More