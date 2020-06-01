සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Sri Lanka loses 37,500 overseas jobs due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Sunday, 31 May 2020 - 12:55

A recent research has shown that Sri Lanka may have lost nearly 37,500 overseas jobs as at today due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several other are hoping to return to the country while in April 2019, about 15,000 workers had left their overseas jobs.

Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,633
Monday, 01 June 2020 - 1:34

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,633 according to the latest... Read More

Prime Minister pays last respects to former Governor Marshall Perera (Video)
Monday, 01 June 2020 - 1:41

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa paid his last respects to the late Marshal Perera, former Governor of the Eastern Province, the father of former MP Dilan... Read More

Minister S M Chandrasena intervenes to address the issue of garbage disposal in Kirikkulam, Anuradhapura (Video)
Monday, 01 June 2020 - 1:40

Residents in the area staged a protest alleging that the Anuradhapura -Kirikkulam garbage disposal site was not maintained properly.The protestors dispersed... Read More



